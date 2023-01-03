Two CTD personnel gunned down in Khanewal

Two officers of the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down in a firing incident in Khanewal.

The officers were identified as Additional Director Naveed Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

The victims were having meal at a local hotel.

Additional Inspector General (IG) Sahibzada Sultan reached the crime scene.

He vowed that the assailants will be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab CTD in a press statement on Monday shared annual performance report of 2022 in which department’s achievements for the eradication of terrorism were highlighted.

As per the data, CTD operation wing conducted 1,225 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across province and arrested 244 suspects while 197 cases were registered.