Islamabad police identify suspect involved in capital suicide bombing

Islamabad police on Tuesday identified a suicide bomber who detonated himself on December 23 in the capital territory.

The police officials said that the suicide bomber was Saqib Uddin, 22, who hailed from Kurram district, Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP).

The police identified the suspect through mobile SIM as it was registered after his name.

The alleged bomber travelled from Kurram to Swabi and rested there.

Meanwhile, the handler of slain militant was the resident of Rawalpindi district.

Police said that alleged bomber had worn vest laden with 10 to 12 kilograms explosives.

On December 23, the suspect blew himself in a car in densely populated, residential area of the federal capital; martyring a police official and injuring at least 10 others.