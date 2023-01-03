Muhammad Yousaf says curators are unable to make pitch which they want

Pakistan Cricket Team’s batting coach Muhammad Yousaf said on Tuesday that curators in Pakistan did not have the clay to make the desired pitches.

Addressing the reporters in a press conference in Karachi, Mohammad Yousaf said that they did not get the pitch which they wanted.

He also defended Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, despite their poor performances in last few innings.

Yousaf added that both players understood their mistakes but they have their own style and were just following that.

Shan Masood batted very aggressively and hit four boundaries in his little cameo of 20 runs which came off just 11 balls.

He said no plan was given to the players and they played according to their choice.

The batting coach also talked about New Zealand’s last wicket partnership which added 104 runs.

He said Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry were lucky as well. But they scored vitals runs, which hurt Pakistan.