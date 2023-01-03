Gujranwala ATC extends physical remand of Wazirabad shooting prime suspect

A Gujranwala Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal granted six days extension in the physical remand of prime accused Naveed Meher in the case pertaining to assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan during Haqiqi Azadi March in Wazirabad.

The ATC directed the police to produce the suspect in the hearing of the case due on January 9.

The ATC court also granted two weeks physical remand of co-accused Waqas in the same case and directed the police to produce him on January 17.

It has been alleged that co-accused Waqas had provided weapons to the main accused Naveed.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab police in November opened a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former prime minister is still recovering from leg wounds at his Zaman Park resident in Lahore.