Gujranwala ATC extends physical remand of prime suspect in Wazirabad shooting

A Gujranwala Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a six-day extension in the physical remand of prime accused Naveed Meher for the attempted assassination of former prime minister Imran Khan during his Haqiqi Azadi March in Wazirabad in early November.

The ATC directed the police to produce the suspect for the next hearing of the case due on January 9.

The court also granted two weeks physical remand of co-accused Waqas in the same case and directed the police to produce him on January 17.

It has been alleged that co-accused Waqas had provided weapons to the main accused Naveed.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab police in November opened a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former prime minister is still recovering from the wounds he suffered that day at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.