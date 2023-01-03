Selection committee to announce team for ODI series on Wednesday

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim selection committee will announce the 16-player squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Selectors, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum has announced a squad of 21-players initially.

But they also included Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman to the probables, after they passed the fitness test.

Samaa TV learnt from it’s sources that the star performers of Pakistan Cup will be included in the team.

Tayyab Tahir was highest run scorer of Pakistan Cup with 573 runs in 12 matches, with one century and five half-centuries.