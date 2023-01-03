PTI issues white paper on state of economy

The opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued a white paper on state of economy with party chief Imran Khan reiterating that Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government brought Pakistan to a stage where it was teetering on the brink of collapse.

He was virtually addressing a seminar from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan claimed that PTI government generated 5.5 million jobs for unemployed people. However, the PTI supremo did not give any break of these jobs.

Lashing out at his opponents, he reiterated the allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that the current rulers of the country only came in power to get rid of their wrongdoings and corruption.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s reaction

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb - responding to the PTI’s white paper on economy - said that no white paper could turn the black deeds of PTI into white.

She alleged that PTI’s black magicians brought the country to ‘bankruptcy’ and Imran Khan should be ashamed of releasing the document.

The minister criticized the ex-PM that terrorism returned during PTI reign.