PTI senator Azam Swati released from Islamabad sub jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has been released from sub jail on Tuesday.

Recently, Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved post-arrest bail of PTI Senator Swati in the controversial tweets case.

Swati had been behind bars since November 27, when he was arrested for the second time for using abusive language against the top military brass, including former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Talking to the journalists outside the jail, the lawmaker thanked all media persons for highlighting his case.

He said that he made the same remarks on armed forces what his leader (Imran Khan) say.

He said that those who registered cases against him actually destroyed all institutions in the country.

He refused to comment on IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s decisions till meeting Imran Khan.

He also reiterated that in order to save the country, people must support Imran Khan while urging his party leaders to come out of politics of processions.