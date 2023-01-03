Govt starts preparations for a mini budget

The finance ministry has begun preparations for a introducing a mini budget under which the government is likely to impose a three percent flood tax levy on all imported items, apart from other measures to overcome the crushing current account deficit, expensive fuel purchases, and extending capacity for gas and power production.

A source inside the federal finance ministry said that it has been decided that the government will be advised to de-link the value of the US dollar to an arbitrary number and allow it to be decided by the open market, as demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Moreover, it is likely that a mini budget may be imposed through an ordinance,“ the source said.

Despite Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s insistence of not going to the Paris Club, a source said that they are looking to restructure existing loans as the part of their recommendations.

In this regard, help will be sought from friendly countries such as China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The source briefed that further requisitions would be part of the plan to expedite short term and long term strategies on supporting the fragile economy.

For concrete economic developments, the federal government is also interested in preparing 10 year-long projects, the source said.

The source said that to overcome the current account deficit the government will reduce expenditure on fuel imports including petrol, electricity and gas – measures in this regard are already underway.

Apart from freeing up cash for other purchases, it will also help lower pressure on precious foreign exchange reserves, while further tax may be imposed on all petroleum products.

The cottage industries and small shopkeepers will also be brought under the tax net.

The source further said that a targeted subsidy will only be provided to low income people, while funds that are disbursed to provinces would be linked with gas and power losses.