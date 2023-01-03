Maryam Nawaz handed all-important post in PML-N

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has handed Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, an all important post in the party on which the future of the political organization will rest in the upcoming elections and beyond.

In a notification issued by the PML-N on Tuesday, party president Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Maryam as the Senior Vice President of the party.

The notification was posted on social media by PML-N’s chief spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb said that apart from appointing Maryam as the senior vice president of the party, she has also been appointed her as the ‘Chief Organizer’ of the party.

As the chief organizer, she has been tasked with re-structuring and re-organizing the party at all tiers and levels ahead of the next elections.

Maryam Nawaz is currently in London with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Previously, party sources had suggested that Maryam may return before the end of the year and engage in reorganizing the party but that did not materialize.

But with this new, formal appointment, it is expected the Maryam may return to the country imminently.

Maryam had departed Pakistan last year after the cases against her were withdrawn and the courts released her passport.