ECP takes notice of code of conduct violations in Karachi ahead of LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the government officials to refrain from violating code of conduct in Karachi ahead of the local government (LG) polls scheduled on January 15.

ECP District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Arvin Kumar has sent emergency letters to the officials of the political parties in this regard.

The notice has been taken following the visits of the chief minister, ministers, and governor.

The letter stated that the polling in Karachi for LG polls is scheduled on January 15. DMO instructed political leaders to ensure their leaders do not commit violation of code of conduct.

Further, ECP in a statement said that pressurizing the candidates on withdrawing from contesting in the election is a crime.