FM Bilawal accuses PTI leaders of financing TTP militants in Pakistan

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan is a reality but Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a fitna (evil).

While addressing a press conference in Dadu, he said that they are ready to get rid of differences with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) while mentioning that both parties had achieved many things together in the past.

PTI financing TTP

The minister accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of financing the TTP by paying extortion to the militants.

Bilawal said, “We raised our voice even when decisions were being taken against our national security. We did what the whole world could not do in Afghanistan together. We wiped out the terrorists in Waziristan, Swat, and Karachi.”

He said that the accomplices of the terrorists were released without consulting anyone. Where in the world does this happen, he questioned.

The minister said that after winning the war against terrorists, the people involved in the Army Public School (APS) massacre were released.

He accused former prime minister Imran Khan of comprising on the blood of martyrs.

Bilawal alleged that PTI leaders were paying extortion to the TTP militants.

Ready to sit with MQM-P

The foreign minister said that they had had differences with MQM-P and will continue to have more in future also, but “I want to look at how we get rid of them by working on issues together”.

He added, “We are trying to strengthen the local government system to its maximum capacity, so that the governance, operations, and outcomes improve.”