Imran Ashraf asks for prayers as he discusses divorce episode first time

Imran Ashraf, nearly three months after announcing separation from Kiran Ashfaq, opened up about how it affects his son Roham.

The actor rose to fame with his iconic role “Bhola” from the drama serial, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and has also worked in numerous other shows such as, Alif Allah Aur Insan and Lashkara.

In October 2022, the actor announced his divorce, through an Instagram post, stating the ex-couple’s primary concern is their son.

Lately, the Dil Lagi actor appeared on The Talk Talk Show where he briefly discussed his life after his divorce.

The show host asked the actor about the video he made soon after the divorce announcement in which he said that his family is going through a “destructive time.”

Talking about it, Ashraf said, “I think, in the video, I said that we are going through destruction phase, well, there is no negativity in our lives. We are taking care of our son Roham together, my life’s biggest objective is my son.”

He added, “What would my son think about me in the future when he will see any controversial thing about me. I could never say such a thing which will be causing damage, or which goes against me or my ethics.”

The Dum Mastam actor said that they are going through difficult time as parents, and urged people to pray for him, his ex-wife, and their son.