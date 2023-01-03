First US transgender faces execution in historic death penalty

A transgender person, Amber McLaughlin, is set to be executed in the state of Missouri, marking the first time in American history that a transgender person has received the death penalty.

McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of murdering her girlfriend in 2003.

She was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 for killing ex-girlfriend Beverly Guenther. 49-year-old faces death by legal injection.

While McLaughlin’s execution is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday), there is still a chance for clemency.

McLaughlin’s attorneys have filed a petition for clemency with Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parsons, citing issues such as McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood, mental health issues, and gender dysphoria as reasons for mercy.

She could avoid the death penalty if Missouri’s Republican governor, Mike Parsons, accepts her plea for clemency, her last chance to avoid the death penalty.

Governor Parsons’ spokeswoman, Kelly Jones, has stated that the clemency request is still under review.