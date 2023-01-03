Federal cabinet approves cut in prices of 20 medicines

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved up to a 30% reduction in the prices of 20 medicines.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Health ministry spokesperson said that the cabinet approved slashing the prices of 20 medicines. Most of the prices cut are up to 30%, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the cabinet has also approved determining the prices of 54 new medicinal drugs.

He said that these medicines are related to the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The minister said that the government is committed to providing relief to the people through effective measures.

Patel said that ensuring the availability of real medicines is their priority.