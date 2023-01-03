Pakistan 154-3 at end of Day 2 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

Pakistan ended the second day of Karachi Test at 154 for the loss of three wickets on Tuesday, as Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 74 and Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 13.

Pakistan lost only one wicket in third session, as Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq had a mix up, which resulted in captain’s dismissal for 24 runs.

Babar Azam started the third session, post-tea aggressively and hit Ajaz Patel for a six.

Imam-ul-Haq completed his seventh half-century of Test career with a big shot as well, when he hit Michael Bracewell for a six.

Second session

Pakistan lost two wickets in the second session of Day two on Tuesday, after New Zealand scored 449 runs in the first innings of Karachi Test.**

Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Matt Henry after scoring 19 runs whereas Shan Masood hit four boundaries and played a cameo of 20 runs before throwing his wicket away.

New Zealand’s innings

Pakistan finally dismissed the New Zealand for 449 runs in the first innings on Tuesday, but after Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added 104 runs for the 10th wicket partnership.**

Abrar Ahmed got fourth wicket of the innings as he dismissed Ajaz Patel for 35 runs.

New Zealand’s No.10 batter Matt Henry remained not out on 68 runs off 81 balls, as he frustrated Pakistani bowlers by hitting two sixes and eight fours.

First session

New Zealand’s last wicket partnership frustrated Pakistan on Tuesday, as Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added 88 runs and helped the visitors score 433 runs for the loss of nine wickets on Lunch of Day two of Karachi Test.

No.10 batter Matt Henry played an aggressive innings and reached his third Test half-century. No.11 Ajaz Patel was unbeaten on 31 at Lunch.

Earlier, New Zealand restarted the second day at overnight score of 309 for six and lost their seventh wicket in second over of the day, when Naseem Shah bowled Ish Sodhi.

Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell scored a half-century before he was bowled by Abrar Ahmed after scoring 51 runs.

In his next over, Abrar dismissed New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who was stumped for 10 runs.

The first test match of the series was drawn and Pakistan are looking to end their 7-match winless run at home in Tests.