Supreme Court allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan the last warning to appear before the commission, and warned of issuing his arrest warrants if he wouldn’t comply with the order. Meanwhile, Supreme Court (SC) has also allowed ECP to continue contempt proceedings against former prime minister.

A four-member panel of ECP headed by Nisar Durrani heard the case today.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI chairman and sought case adjournment, stating that Imran health doesn’t allow fulfillment of commission’s order.

Over which, Nisar Durrani said that PTI chief, Asad umar and Fawad Chaudhry had been issued contempt notices earlier also.

Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan remarked that arrest warrants must be issued against all three leaders.

Do not issue warrants, only issue notices of appearance; urged the PTI lawyer.

Ikram Ullah refused to accept the plea and said that arrest warrants will be issued if PTI leaders failed to appear before the commission in next hearing.

Hence, ECP ordered PTI chief and others to respond to the show cause notices by January 17.