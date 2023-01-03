Cricket chaos: Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel targeted by hackers

The official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was hacked early Tuesday morning, causing concern among the team’s 4.4 million followers.

The hack saw the channel’s title and name changed, and all the PCB’s videos made private.

The PCB’s media department quickly took action, contacting YouTube management in an effort to restore the page. Fortunately, the channel was restored after just one hour, much to the relief of Pakistani cricket fans.

It is not yet known who was behind the hack or what their motivations were.

The PCB has not yet issued a statement on the matter, but it is likely that they are working to improve the channel’s cybersecurity in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.