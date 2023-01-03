PM Shehbaz pledges zero-tolerance policy against terrorists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the state will adopt the policy of zero-tolerance against the terrorists in Pakistan who are trying to disrupt peace, prosperity, and growth.

He tweeted that National Security Committee (NSC) has come up with two decisions, that include adopting of the zero-tolerance policy against terrorists and forming a roadmap to revive the economy of Pakistan.

PM held a meeting yesterday of NSC where it was emphasized that national security revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.

The premier said that the economic road map will provide relief to the people with the recovery of the economy, as it focused the challenges faced by the lower and middle-income classes.

Steps will be taken for an economic recovery, including imports rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and curbing the hawala business, said PM.