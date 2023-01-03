‘She has defamed and threatened me’: Adil Raja claps back at Kubra Khan

Major (retired) Adil Raja responded to Kubra Khan saying that she defamed him and threatened to sue him in the UK court.

A few days ago, Adil Raja in a YouTube video, levelled serious allegations against a couple of actors and models, by taking the first two letters of their names, that is MK, KK, SA, and MH.

The YouTuber didn’t reveal the full names, so social media users started speculating and came up with names of Pakistani famous actors, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, Sajal Ali, and Mehwish Hayat.

To this, Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat didn’t stay quiet and decided to respond to Adil Raja, through their social media accounts.

Sajal Ali tweeted, “Character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bullshit.”

In a statement, Kubra Khan demanded that Major (retired) Adil Raja retract his remarks within three days or face legal repercussions for allegedly running a malicious campaign against her.

She wrote, “Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people, have some proof first. You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof, which you claim is right and true, If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologize, or I will be suing you for defamation.”

Yesterday, the YouTuber released another vlog, responding to the Alif actor, saying that he didn’t take any names but Kubra defamed him by using his name in her story.

He said that there are numerous names of models, actors, and celebrities in Pakistan, starting with the same initials, “So why does Khan think that it’s about her?”

Furthermore, he stated that he does not endorse, and condemn speculations about any of the celebrity names mentioned on any forum or social media in this regard.