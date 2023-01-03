New year, new rates: US dollar continues to climb

Emergency measures undertaken by the government, including an announcement to further clamp down on smuggling and use of illicit money transfer services such as hawala and hundi seemed to have had a muted response on the currency market with the rupee losing further ground on Tuesday morning.

In early rates seen in the inter-bank market, the price of a single US dollar increased by 83 paisas over Friday’s close to rise to Rs227.25.

Last week, on the penultimate day of the year – which was the last trading day – the rupee had slipped to a value of Rs226.43 in the inter-bank market.

When the market opened on Tuesday morning – with Monday the second of January a bank holiday – the dollar continued to slip over news that that Pakistan’s currency reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen below the level of reserves held by the commercial banks.