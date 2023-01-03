Beware: This app can access your banking information, delete it immediately

An app called “To Do: Day Manager” has been found to steal sensitive banking information, according to a report by American TV network Fox News.

The app is designed to help users schedule their daily activities and appointments, but it has been found to have access to text messages on smartphones and can copy sensitive banking information.

IT experts have warned that the app can also block two-step verification codes for those who have them in place. When the app is downloaded, it asks for access to certain phone data and, if granted, becomes a device administrator that is difficult to disable without a factory reset.

Users who have downloaded the app are advised to delete it immediately to protect their personal and financial information.

The report has not yet been independently verified, so it is important to exercise caution before taking any action.

It is always a good idea to research the apps you download and to be cautious about granting access to your personal data.