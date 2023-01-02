New revenue track: PIA eyes Umrah flights for Muslims in China

As the national flag carrier looks to improve its revenues, it has eyed a potentially untapped stream with potential Umrah passengers in China.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a special package for Pakistanis and other Muslim passengers living in China. The national flag carrier intends to fly them to Saudi Arabia from China and back.

Pakistani or Muslims of other nationalities will be able to fly from Beijing and Chengdu to Islamabad and take connecting flights to Saudi Arabia.

On the way back, Pakistani passengers will be able to enjoy a week-long layover in their home country to visit loved ones.

An official said that currently, PIA only operates passenger flights to and from Beijing every week. It is a similar story for Chengdu with flights operating on Sundays and Wednesdays.

With the Chinese new year coming up, PIA has already introduced special fares for travelers going to China.

Currently, a round trip to China costs RMB 12,050. But for the new year, this has been cut to RMB 4,681.