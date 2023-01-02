Watch Live
Nawaz tells PML-N Punjab chapter to focus on no trust move against Elahi

PML-N, PPP plot new strategy to 'save provincial assembly'
Samaa Web Desk Jan 02, 2023
Nawaz Sharif. PHOTO: FILE

As the opposition plots new moves to save the provincial assembly from dissolution, deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed leaders of his party’s provincial chapter to focus on the upcoming vote of no-confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

Nawaz Sharif’s directions came after the PML-N withdrew vote of no-confidence against the Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and the PA Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Amid the political tussle between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the political crisis has taken on a new shape after PTI Chairman Imran Khan conveyed to his ally and Punjab CM to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Since his ouster in April last year, Imran has been demanding free and fair elections ahead of time and as a last resort has threatened to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Allies PML-N and PPP have joined hands to prevent a new political storm from erupting in Punjab as they attempt to save the provincial assembly from dissolution.

