Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airports

Dense, foggy weather and poor visibility continued to impact domestic and international flight operations at the Lahore airport, with several inbound and outbound flights either diverted, delayed or even canceled on Monday evening.

Owing to the dense fog, visibility at the Lahore Airport fell to just 150 meters.

The Karachi-Lahore flight PK-306 and Lahore-Karachi flight PK-307 were canceled.

Flight PF-144 Lahore to Karachi and PA-405 Lahore to Karachi was also delayed.

Further, PK-847 Lahore to Karachi, PA-406 Karachi to Lahore were also delayed.

PF-143 and PF-147 Karachi to Lahore were diverted to Islamabad.

Similarly, OD-131 Kuala Lumpur to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad as well, along with ER-724 Dubai to Lahore.

The Dubai to Lahore flight PK-204 was been delayed. It was a similar story for PK-128 from Salala, Oman, to Lahore, which was also delayed.

The arrival and departure of flight WY-344, Lahore to Muscat, and PK-247 flight from Lahore to Damam, were also delayed.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that PA-470 flight from Lahore to Jeddah was also delayed.

The Pakistan weather office said dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours on Tuesday.

The weather office predicted cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.