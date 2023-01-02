Once youngest Microsoft engineer, now booked for double murder

Police in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have booked a man – who was once certified as the youngest Microsoft software engineer – for double murder over a land dispute.

On Monday, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Cant police station in Qayyumabad, DI Khan, against Bilal Iqabl.

SHO Muhammad Saleem said that the family of the software engineer was involved in a dispute over a residential plot, located in the Qayyumabad area of DI Khan.

He said that per the complaint registered by Muhammad Sajid, his father Amanullah was busy in construction work at the residential plot, when the culprit Babar Iqbal came and allegedly shot him.

Iqbal was further accused of firing indiscriminately at people there, who were said to be employees of their opponents.

As a result, at least two people died.

“After committing the crime, the suspect fled along with his mother and sister,” SHO Saleem said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Iqbal was certified as the youngest Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA), the youngest Microsoft Student Partner (MSP) and youngest Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) in .NET 3.5 at the age of 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

He had also received appreciation from then president Asif Ali Zardari on August 5, 2009.