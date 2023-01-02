Incoming passengers being screened for Covid at airports, Torkham: NDMA told

With fears of a new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) BF.7 Omicron variant spreading, the government has started screening of all international passengers arriving in the country, including at airports and at the Torkham border with Afghanistan.

This was discussed on Monday as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held a session to review the the evolving Covid-19 situation in the country and surveillance mechanisms at airports and other crossing points on Monday. The meeting was chaired by NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik while it was attended by officials from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

During the meeting, officials were informed that some 2,087 passengers from China had arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from November 9 to December 31, 2022,

NDMA chief Lt Gen Malik chairs a meeting of the forum. PHOTO: PID

NDMA Chief Lt Gen Malik expressed confidence in the country’s anti-Covid strategies and national preparedness regime.

He recommended issuing precautionary advisories for educational institutes, social gatherings and communities. He further directed the NIH to conduct weekly media briefings to sensitize the public and stakeholders.

He emphasized the continuous monitoring of the global spread and behavior of the new sub-variant, and measures undertaken by other countries to counter the strain.

During the meeting, NIH detailed Covid-19 management and vaccination administration data in Pakistan.

It was briefed that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of inbound passengers are been conducted at all airports in the country as per established policy.

NIH officials told the meeting that vaccination and screening test of pedestrians is also undertaken at the Torkham border daily.

CAA officials stated that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional at airports. They added that they remain vigilant while the related logistic arrangements have been made to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.