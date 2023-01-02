Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 2nd January 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 2nd January 2023 Jan 02, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 2nd January 2023 Recommended NSC okays action against digital propagandists spreading disinfo on economy Could Sania Mirza’s unexpected year-ending post spell trouble for Shoaib Malik in 2023? No panic for Rafael Nadal after second consecutive loss Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models WATCH: Afghanistan’s home-grown supercar ‘Mada 9’ takes to roads in viral video Public calls out Feroze Khan’s dual standards