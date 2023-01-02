PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly speaker, deputy

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday retracted a no-confidence motion it had submitted against the speaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

A source told SAMAA TV that the PML-N has decided to alter its strategy in countering Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in their bid to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Taking a page from their opponent’s political play book, the PML-N have now decided to undertake a proverbial ‘U-turn’ on its stance of seeking no-confidence against the speaker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

The PML-N, which leads the opposition in the provincial assembly had simultaneously moved motions seeking votes of no-confidence against the leader of the house – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

“Political pundits call it a significant U-turn of PML-N,” the source told.

The source said that the motions were withdrawn after it emerged that there was scant chance that the motions would succeed because the PML-N has been unable to secure sufficient votes.

The source further said that in Punjab, PTI has enough members who are committed to their party’s cause.

The source added that, “Former President Asif Ali Zardari and the N-league have failed to win the loyalty of the MPAs.”

The source further said that the PML-N has now changed it focus towards Chief Minister Elahi, and soon they will seek a no-trust move against him.

Earlier, the provincial government decided to summon a session of the house on January 9.

The matter of no-trust motions has been pending the January 11 date given by the Lahore High Court (LHC) when it will again hear a case filed against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman for his directive to disqualify the chief minister because he failed to obtain an vote of confidence from the house in time.