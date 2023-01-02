Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Jan 02, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Recommended NSC okays action against digital propagandists spreading disinfo on economy Priceless moments: UAE fireworks, drones show shatter world records Pakistan cricket team, management beset with communication gaps: Shahid Afridi Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models WATCH: Afghanistan’s home-grown supercar ‘Mada 9’ takes to roads in viral video Public calls out Feroze Khan’s dual standards