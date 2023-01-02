Shahid Afridi reveals there was communication gap in Pakistan Cricket

The interim chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi revealed on Monday that the communication gap was biggest hurdle in previous selection committee.

Shahid Afridi, while talking in Samaa TV’s show Game, Set, Match disclosed that he talked to skipper Babar Azam and coach Saqlain Mushtaq in detail because one-to-one discussion was important.

He said he was in contact with many players and he got to know many things from them. He added it was a tough job but it was impossible to please everyone.

When asked about the pitch, Shahid Afridi said he was not satisfied with the pitch, even though he talked to the curators many times and they told him they will get the pitch they wanted.

The interim chief selector said the pitch was still better than the previous pitches as 309 runs were scored and six wickets fell. But he wanted more bounce from the pitch.

He hoped that the pitch will extract a result and hoped that it will go in Pakistan’s favour after changes in the team.

Afridi added that bouncy pitches were important because if Pakistani batter will only play on flat pitches, they will struggle on England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa’s pitches.

The former captain disclosed that he told the domestic players that he would not select the players who will have strike rate lesser than 130 and 135 runs per 100 balls.

Afridi said it was important to let the kids know what we demanded from them so that they can be prepared for the difficult situations.

He added that Under-19 cricketers were added to the Test squad, so that they could share the dressing room with their idols and learn from them.

The interim chief selector said people will have to wait for him to produce results, as it’s a time taking process, but he will try to utilise the time and give confidence to the kids.