New year, new record: Gold price surges by Rs3,300

The arrival of the new year did not stop the price of gold from creating a new record, as it jumped by Rs3,300 per tola.

The price of silver also returned to its highest ever level.

According to new rates issued by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a single tola (11.6638038 grams) of 24 karat gold rose from Rs183,900 by Rs3,300 to Rs187,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs2,829 to Rs160,494.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was Rs147,119, up by Rs2,593.

In the international market, the price of gold was $1,824.

The price of gold over cost in Dubai also rose past a whooping Rs6,500.

Price of silver

The price of a tola of silver rose by Rs30 to Rs2,100, reaching again the highest ever level of silver.

Similarly, the cost of 24 karats of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs25.71 to Rs1,800.41.

In the international market, the price of silver was$224.08.