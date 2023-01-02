Arshad Sharif murder case: SC summons JIT on Thursday

The Supreme Court has summoned the joint investigation team (JIT) probing into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in next hearing on January 5 (Thursday).

During the last hearing, the top court inquired the JIT of the progress in the case.

Earlier, the two-member fact team (FFT) of JIT revealed that there is the possibility that ‘transnational characters’ were involved in the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya apart from a host of questions raised on several aspects of his final weeks.

The team in its 592-page report learned that Arshad Sharif, who had been compelled into leaving the UAE and seek refuge in Kenya, wanted to return to the UAE but found his way back was blocked.

The report said that as per testimonies of his former colleagues and employer, the slain journalist had been forced out of the UAE after he reportedly met with the local security officials in his hotel lobby in mid-August.

The FFT report further stated that his departure from the UAE came after consulting with the Dubai based team of his employer.

On October 3, the slain journalist was shot dead in Kenya that drew international attention.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

When they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock, it prompted a brief chase and shooting that left Sharif dead.