Sajal Aly responds to character assassination bid after Adil Raja vlog

Pakistan actor Sajal Aly has responded to social media posts tarnishing her character after an ex-military man apparently leveled vile allegations against her and other female actors.

Sajal has been under fire since a military official Maj (retired) Adil Raja - who runs a YouTube channel named “Soldier Speaks” which has more than 290,000 subscribers - released a vlog.

In it, he alleged that some actresses were used as ‘honey trap’ by the country’s powerful establishment.

Although he did not take the name of any actor, but used their initials.

Soon this video got viral, people perceived the initials to be of the actors who had worked in the drams produced by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - military’s media wing.

Sajal Aly was among them too.

Several debasing trolls containing photos of these four actors were thriving on social media and What’s Love Got to Do with It? finally responded to them, condemning the trend.

In a tweet, she said, “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”