Change of plan: Punjab Assembly session now summoned on Jan 9

Punjab Assembly session has now been summoned on January 9 (Monday) instead of 11 January.

PA Secretariat has notified summoning of the provincial assembly session.

The notification came at a time when the political tussle among the ruling coalition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) and opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the dissolution of the assembly.

Opposition PPP and PML-N moved a no-confidence motion (VoNC) but after it, Punjab governor de-notified the Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

The PTI and PML-Q challenged the de-notification in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

After hearing both sides, the LHC suspended the governor’s notification and adjourned the hearing till January 11.

The provincial apex court also took an undertaking from the Parvez Elahi via his counsel that the ruling party would not dissolve the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan also refuted rumors that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies will not be dissolved.

He clarified that PTI has been clearing out all legal snags.