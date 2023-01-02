TikTok celebrates top creators at ‘Year on TikTok’ event in Pakistan

TikTok celebrated the end of 2022 with its first Creator Awards ceremony in Pakistan, honoring top creators and trends on the platform.

The event, held in Lahore featured performances by popular content creators and a finale by musician Abdul Hannan.

The awards recognized creators in categories such as entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and more, with Zunaira Mahi being named the Top Creator of the year.

Winners also includes Talha Malik for top technology creator, Danial Ahmed for top health creator, Syed Aun for most viewed educational video, chef Rizwan Chaudhary for Top food creator, Humna Zahid for top beauty creator, Skardu Valley for top travel creator, Shehzada Shahab for top gamer, Muneeb ur Raheem for Top sports creator, Fiza Muneeb for top entertainer, Zulqarnain Sikander for the people’s choice award.

TikTok’s Regional General Manager, Tarek Abdalla, praised the platform’s Pakistani community for their resilience and creativity in using the app to share innovative ideas and turn their passions into successful careers.

He said,“We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022. From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity.”

The celebrations will continue on TikTok, with users invited to share their favorite moments from the year using trending sounds from the #YearOnTikTok hashtag.