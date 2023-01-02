Shah Farman, Pervez Khattak responsible for causing fissures among PTI members in KP: Musazai

As the date nears for the court to hear and possibly vacate a sanction on Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi from dissolving the provincial assembly, it seems as if fissures in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over dissolving the assemblies and quitting them are deepening with one disgruntled MNA claiming that party chief Imran Khan will not follow through with his claims.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident member MNA Nasir Khan Musazai from NA-29 Peshawar-III on Monday said that party chief Imran Khan was not serious about dissolving the assembly.

“Imran Khan is playing [on the subject of dissolving assemblies],” he said, asking if Imran “really wants his party members’ resignation then why he does he not make an announcement that regard.”

Moreover, he disclosed the depth of infighting and fissures amongst the party, noting that stalwarts such as Shah Farman and Pervez Khattak were creating sharp differences amongst party members.

He asserted he was going to the assembly to complete his constitutional term.