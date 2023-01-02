Did Sanam Saeed secretly get married to Mohib Mirza?

Pakistani actor and model Sanam Saeed shared the recap of the year 2022 which - according to their fans - deduce that she has got secretly married to Mohib Mirza.

For a long time, rumors circulated that Sanam Saeed was married to her Ishrat Made in China co-star Mohib Mirza, although neither of them publicly announced their relationship.

Many media outlets and celebrities also hinted at that something was brewing between them.

In the latest, Sanam Saeed’s year 2022 recap, which she posted, ‘corroborated’ that the rumors were not false.

The actor shared a recap video including the best moments with Mirza on her Instagram account with a caption, “Grateful for a wholesome year full of lessons, patience, adventures, and love!”

After watching the video, Saeed and Mirza’s fans are speculating and with it, congratulating them ‘iff’ they got married.