Vivo V25 series to launch in Pakistan on Jan 3

Vivo has announced to launch its highly anticipated V25 Series in Pakistan on January 3, 2023.

The series includes the V25 5G and V25e, both of which boast elegant and dynamic aesthetics and powerful performance.

One of the standout features of the V25 series is the innovative color changing glass technology, which allows the smartphones to change color when exposed to direct sunlight.

In addition, the Fluorite AG Glass used in both phones enhances the overall look and feel of the devices with its micro crystals that glitter like stars.

The V25 series also boasts a lightweight and stylish design, thanks to its elegant two-step design and flat frame, giving the phones a futuristic appearance.

Photography lovers might appreciate the camera capabilities of the V25 series, including the 64MP OIS ultra sensing rear camera and 50 MP autofocus high definition portrait front camera on the V25 5G, and the 32MP fixed focus front camera on the V25e.

In terms of performance, V25 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a combination of 44W flash charge and a 4500mAh battery for long-running hours.

While Vivo has not yet revealed the pricing for the V25 series, it is expected to cost over Rs100,000 for the V25 5G and around Rs80,000 for the V25e.