PA speaker rebuffs rumors of PTI retreating from assemblies’ dissolution

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan refuted rumors that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies will not be dissolved, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is clearing out all legal snags.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, he iterated, “Assemblies will be dissolved.”

He asserted that PTI members in provincial assembly have already expressed their trust in Imran Khan, and those desiring change in loyalties will ‘bite the dust’.

He noted that PTI chairman Khan has not said that such thing that assemblies will not be dissolved while such news were a product of rumor mill.

“We would dissolve the assemblies as soon as the PTI chairman directs,” the speaker asserted.