At least 9 rushed to Faisalabad hospital after consuming substandard sweets

The health of nine people, including five women, in Faisalabad deteriorated after consuming sweets that they had ordered from a local confectionary shop.

The incident was reported from the Bhaiwala area of the city.

The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The doctors said that the treatment of the victims was underway while confirming that they consumed substandard food.

The victims said that they had purchased the sweets from a local confectionary shop.