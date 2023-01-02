Chief Minister Parvez Elahi inaugurates new building of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday inaugurated the new building of Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

The new building is constructed keeping in view needs for the next 100 years.

It has a capacity to accommodate 500 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) with an overall space to accommodate 800 people.

The structure comprises ayes and noes lobby, having a capacity of 200 members in each.

Besides this, the new building also has three committee rooms, a conference room, library, and a cafeteria.

Some 400 vehicles can also be easily parked on the new premises.