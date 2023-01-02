‘That would be great’: Fawad Khan views on The Legend Of Maula Jatt release in India

The famous Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, in the latest interview discussed how the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt would have been a good gesture for both countries.

The highest-grossing movie in Pakistan to date, TLOMJ was slated to hit theaters in Indian on December 30, 2022. But its release was canceled by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and no fresh date has been announced yet.

Fawad Khan, who portrays “Maula Jatt” in the film, recently told the American news channel, CNN, in an interview that it would be a good gesture if the film was released in India.

When asked about the film’s release in India, he said, “That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake.”

“But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see,” he added.

Furthermore, he stated that the year 2022, proved to be big year for not just him, but Pakistani cinema as a whole.

The Khoobsurat actor said, “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did, and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema.”