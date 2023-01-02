WATCH: China’s first hydrogen train makes debut

China has officially launched its first hydrogen-powered train, developed in partnership by CRRC Changchun Railway Co and Chengdu Rail Transit.

The train, which boasts a range of 600km and top speed of 160km/h, is equipped with a built-in hydrogen power system and has the capacity to carry 1,502 passengers.

In addition to its zero-carbon emissions, the train also features automatic wake up, start/stop, and return to depot functions, as well as intelligent monitoring systems, 5G train-to-ground communication, and bio-data analysis for optimal safety.

Hydrogen-powered trains are expected to be a major player in the future of transportation, with the market estimated to be worth $34.7 billion by 2030 and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2031-2040 to reach $87.3 billion by 2040.

China plans to introduce 50,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2025, with an annual target of hydrogen production from renewable energy ranging from 100,000-200,000 tons.

The country is also working to increase the number of hydrogen refueling stations from the current 270.