Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Science

WATCH: China’s first hydrogen train makes debut

It boasts range of 600km, top speed of 160km/h
Samaa Web Desk Jan 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: Hydrogfan/Twitter</p>

PHOTO: Hydrogfan/Twitter

China has officially launched its first hydrogen-powered train, developed in partnership by CRRC Changchun Railway Co and Chengdu Rail Transit.

The train, which boasts a range of 600km and top speed of 160km/h, is equipped with a built-in hydrogen power system and has the capacity to carry 1,502 passengers.

In addition to its zero-carbon emissions, the train also features automatic wake up, start/stop, and return to depot functions, as well as intelligent monitoring systems, 5G train-to-ground communication, and bio-data analysis for optimal safety.

Hydrogen-powered trains are expected to be a major player in the future of transportation, with the market estimated to be worth $34.7 billion by 2030 and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2031-2040 to reach $87.3 billion by 2040.

China plans to introduce 50,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2025, with an annual target of hydrogen production from renewable energy ranging from 100,000-200,000 tons.

The country is also working to increase the number of hydrogen refueling stations from the current 270.

China

hydrogen fuel train

carbon emission

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div