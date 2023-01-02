SHC restricts police from arresting Shahbaz Gill in sedation case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday stopped the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of Imran Khan, was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he incited personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

PTI leader had filed an application in SHC to declare the cases against him null and void.

The court remarked that Gill must not be detained in three sedation cases registered against him in Karachi, unless the decision on his application was pronounced.

Earlier, PTI leader had pleaded with the court for an immediate hearing of the plea, which was turned down by the SHC bench.