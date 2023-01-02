Shaheen back in Pakistan camp, selector to assess Haris Rauf’s fitness

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to the National team camp on Monday, for the first time since getting injured during the World Cup final against England.

Shaheen Afridi bowled and trained with the coaches of Pakistan team at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The fast bowler got injured while taking Harry Brook’s catch during the final of World Cup on 13 November 2022 and left the field after bowling first ball of his last over.

On the other hand, interim selection committee also called back Haris Rauf, who got injured during the first Test match against England in December.

The medical team will assess the fitness of Haris Rauf and might include him in the squad for New Zealand One-Day International (ODI) series if declared fit.