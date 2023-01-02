Controversial tweets: IHC approves post-arrest bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swat in the controversial tweets case.

IHC Chief justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI Senator in the controversial tweets case and reserved the verdict.

Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in court on his behalf.

Awan said that Swati’s son wants to put his viewpoint before the court.

“My father had written a letter, I want to read it with the court’s permission,” said Swati’s son.

Over this, Justice Farooq remarked that the letter is present before the court.

The court said that a larger bench would be constituted to settle this issue once and for all.

Babar Awan said that the court should look into this matter today, to which the court said a larger bench cannot be formed today.

Meanwhile, Swati’s son withdrew his letter of no-confidence against the IHC chief justice.

The case

Swati has been behind bars since November 27, when he was arrested for the second time for using abusive language against the top military brass, including former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Swati had filed a plea seeking release on bail in IHC in relation to the case filed against him on November 26.

His earlier plea, filed on December 21, was dismissed by trial court judge Azam Khan, who said that the Senator had committed the same offence twice.