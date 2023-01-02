New Zealand 309-6 at end of Day 1, as Salman picks three wickets

New Zealand finished the first day at 309 for the loss of six wickets on Monday, as Pakistan picked five wickets in last session of Day one of Karachi Test.

The Kiwis were looking comfortable at the start of third session but part-timer Agha Salman got the big breakthrough when he dismissed the centurion Devon Conway for 122.

The former captain Kane Williamson, who scored a double century in first Test, was dismissed by Naseem Shah in the very next over.

Five overs later, Agha Salman got his second wicket, when he bowled Daryl Mitchell with a beauty.

Agha got his third wicket when Henry Nicholls edged his delivery, which was not given out by umpire at first, but Babar Azam reviewed and got another wicket.

Three balls later, Abrar got his first scalp, when he got Michael Bracewell plumb LBW for a duck.

Pakistan could not get the seventh wicket, even with the new ball. But they will be looking to get the visitors all out as early as possible on Day two and finish their winless run at home in Tests.

Second session

New Zealand were 226 for the loss of just one wicket at Tea break on Monday, as Naseem Shah got the only wicket for Pakistan in second session of Day one of Karachi Test.

Devon Conway, who missed his century by just eight runs in the first innings of first Test match, completed his fourth Test century.

Before that, Tom Latham was dismissed by Naseem Shah, LBW for 71 runs, missing the double century of their opening wicket partnership by just three runs.

First session

New Zealand’s opening batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway dominated Pakistani bowlers once again, in the opening session of first Test match of 2023 in Karachi.

Latham and Conway had also scored century partnership in the first innings of first Test match and once again both scored half-centuries, after Tim Southee decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Hassan Ali made a comeback into the Pakistan team after almost six months, as he had last played a Test match for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in July 2022.

Naseem Shah, who missed the two Test matches against England and then first Test match against New Zealand, was also added to the team.

Five bowlers were used in the first session of the match by captain Babar Azam, including the spinners Abrar Ahmed and Agha Salman but still Kiwis finished the first session at 119/0 as Pakistan desperately looked for wickets to end their winning drought at home.