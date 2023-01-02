Watch Live
PTI’s ally MWM refuses to vote for Parvez Elahi in VoNC

Elahi’s actions termed as reason behind decision
Samaa Web Desk Jan 02, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Monday expressed lack of confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and refused to vote in his favor in the no-confidence move launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

MWM and PTI had been allies since 2014, and both parties jointly contested in the general elections of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The party leadership said that they have decided to not vote for Elahi, as some of his actions had been contrary to what he said.

Therefore, MWM council stated that their member in Punjab Assembly Syeda Zahra Naqvi will not be voting for CM Elahi.

