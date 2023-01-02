Taylor Fritz crushes struggling Alexander Zverev at United Cup

Struggling former world number two Alexander Zverev crashed to a second straight defeat of the season Monday at the United Cup, dismissed by American Taylor Fritz in just 64 minutes. The German two-time ATP Finals champion slumped 6-1, 6-4 to the world number nine in Sydney as he continued his return from serious injury.

It followed a straight-sets loss to 81st-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka on Saturday in his first competitive match since tearing three right ankle ligaments during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June.

“I’ve just been practising, kind of dialling in some of the things that didn’t feel great for me in the first match,” said Fritz, referring to his opening United Cup win, also against Lehecka. “I’m still working, practising and trying to improve.

“I love playing team competition, I’ve always performed in team events,” he added. “It brings a different energy.”

Fritz had a breakthrough year in 2022, beating Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells to go with titles in Tokyo and Eastbourne.

Zverev struggled with his movement, not chasing at full throttle, and appeared lacklustre in the first set, which was over in just 21 minutes – he didn’t win a single point off Fritz’s first serve and only two off the American’s second.

Olympic champion Zverev, who has dropped to 12 in the world from a career-high two before his injury, put up more of a fight in the second set as his confidence grew.

He held serve but was broken on the next to go 3-1 behind. Zverev worked his first, and only, break point of the match at 2-3 but Fritz held on and wrapped up the victory with an ace, serving out to love.

The mixed team tournament features 18 countries playing in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The winners of the two groups in each city advance to a City Final on Wednesday, with whoever comes through that making the final four.

If Madison Keys beats Germany’s Jule Niemeier in their Group C tie, it will be enough to put the United States into the Sydney City Final against Britain.

Late Monday, world number two Rafael Nadal will look to bounce back from a three-set loss to Cameron Norrie as he seeks a first win of the season against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Neither Spain nor Australia can advance from Group D, with Norrie’s Britain already the confirmed winner

Polish world number one Iga Swiatek and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic square-off in a winner-takes-all tie that will decide Group B in Brisbane. In the same city, Italy needs a win against the eliminated Norway in Group E to advance at Brazil’s expense.

In Perth, France and Croatia will battle it out to win Group F, while Belgium need to defeat Greece at least 4-1 to qualify from Group A in the same city.